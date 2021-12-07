Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Oil and Gas’ core operations are focused on three leading basins of the United States — the Williston, Permian and the Appalachian. The upstream operator employs a unique nonoperating business model, which helps it to keep costs down and increase free cash flow. Prioritizing returns to investors, Northern Oil and Gas recently initiated a 3 cents per share quarterly base dividend and subsequently hiked it twice to 8 cents. But as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while its indebted balance sheet restricts financial flexibility. Northern’s hedge position also appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Finally, its current ratio is quite weak. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NOG opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,070,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

