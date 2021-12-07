Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 281,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.