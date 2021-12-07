Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $146.48 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.