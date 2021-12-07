Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE VSCO opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

