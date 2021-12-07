First American Trust FSB Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.37 and a 200 day moving average of $241.39. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $146.48 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.