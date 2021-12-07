Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 4,419 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.