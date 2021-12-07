Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 7,237 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

