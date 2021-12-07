Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 15,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

