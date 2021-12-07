First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 252.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,547,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.