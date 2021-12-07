Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,524 Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 50.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BOMN opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $843.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

