Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

