iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Lessened by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $133.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

