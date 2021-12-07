18,813 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

IFF opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.