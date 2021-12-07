Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

