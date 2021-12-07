Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

