Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $667.56 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $711.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

