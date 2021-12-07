The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

