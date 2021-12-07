First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:SPR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

