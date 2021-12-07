Efficient Advisors LLC Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.