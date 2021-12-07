Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 326 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

IGF stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66.

