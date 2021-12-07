Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $20,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

