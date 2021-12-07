iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61.

