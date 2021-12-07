Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003,278 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

