Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.27.

