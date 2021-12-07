Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.27.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.