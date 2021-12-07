Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 17,640 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69.

