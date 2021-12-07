Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 712 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PYPL opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

