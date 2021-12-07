Tufton Capital Management Sells 3,424 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

