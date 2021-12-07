The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

