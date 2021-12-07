Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

FGRO stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

