Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes $876,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,853 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $263.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

