Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $2,982,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $10,022,000. Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $205,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 78,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

