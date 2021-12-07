Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

CTVA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

