Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$2.33

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

