Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (LTGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

