Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

CERT opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock worth $698,268,022. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

