Anchor Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.47 million and $12,430.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00210592 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

