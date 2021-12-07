Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $397,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.