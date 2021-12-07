Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $337.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $261.00 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

