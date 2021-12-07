Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 673.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 18.9% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 400.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,250 shares of company stock worth $148,118,735 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

