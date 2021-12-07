Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 15.4% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

