United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,147,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

