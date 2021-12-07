Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 673.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,118,735. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

