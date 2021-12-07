DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $26.40 or 0.00051839 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $790,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.97 or 0.08471840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,847.82 or 0.99855804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

