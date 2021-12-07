Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $316.71 million and $118.33 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00039197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00210592 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

