Hydra (HYDRA) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Hydra has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $10.82 or 0.00021255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.97 or 0.08471840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,847.82 or 0.99855804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00077053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,691,496 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

