Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.