Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,200 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 65,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

