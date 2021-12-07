Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Delta Apparel worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

