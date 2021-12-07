Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

