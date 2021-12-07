Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,539,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 51,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

